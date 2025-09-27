Peyton Manning admits to being Glen Powell fan

Photo: Glen Powell receives nod from Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning has been cheering on Glen Powell, both on and off the field.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the former NFL quarterback opened up about working with Powell on Chad Powers, the new Hulu series based on a sketch created by Manning's younger brother Eli for his ESPN+ show Eli's Places.

The series is produced by Peyton's Omaha Productions.

“I wouldn’t book your ticket for the Super Bowl quite yet on Glen,” Manning quipped at the premiere.

He also added,“I think he gets them in the playoffs. I think he needs some good linemen and good receivers to protect him back there and make some plays for him.

'But look, I’m a Glen fan. He went for it,” Manning admitted.

The NFL legend also praised Powell’s screen presence, joking that the actor is as stylish as he is committed.

“Everybody says, ‘How’s he looking?’ Glen looks beautiful. Whatever he’s wearing. And so I think people are going to really enjoy seeing him do it both ways, and we were honored he was a part of this.”