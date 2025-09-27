Florence Welch gets honest about fame amid music career

Florence Welch shares unfiltered thoughts on fame

Florence Welch, a well-known musician, has opened up about her dealing with fame after she joined the rock band Florence + the Machine.



During an interview with The Guardian, she says, “When I was becoming Florence + the Machine, there was a sense that if you are flamboyant, it’s contrivance."

She continues this approach, which made her less. "Actually, expressing your imagination upon yourself and upon your body was inauthentic and attention-seeking, or annoying. It made me shrink myself."

"I was still big on stage and big in my art, but offstage, I made myself smaller," the 39-year-old adds.

To air her struggles more clearly, Florence compares her struggles with current's music stars.

“They are allowed to keep their personal boundaries and create this incredible world and character. It’s amazing…”

“People really need worlds to disappear into. So all these communities build up around artists, and I think people really, really crave it at the moment,” she adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, Florence gushes about Taylor Swift, with whom she co-wrote a track on her The Tortured Poets Department: Florida and performed it together during the Eras Tour.

“We’ve known each other for a while. So she just texted. It was amazing. I will say that, yes, I’m someone who wants to hide from the vague humiliations of fame," she continues.

"But I did step out on that stadium stage with her and I was like, this is pretty ******* cool,” the singer shares.

It is worth mentioning that the track co-written by Florence and Taylor is titled Florida!!!.