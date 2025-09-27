 
Glen Powell calls Robin Williams 'one of the greats'

Glen Powell discussed his views on Robin Williams and his popular project, 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2025

Photo: Glen Powell heaps praise for Robin Williams
Glen Powell has gotten candid about the inspiration he received from the American comedian, Robin Williams.

As fans will be aware, the Hollywood hunk stars in a new Hulu series called Chad Powers. 

However, this project has been compared to the classic Robin Williams film Mrs. Doubtfire.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Powell set the record straight about these comparisons and praised Williams' legacy, sharing how the late icon inspired his own performance.

“Robin Williams was one of the greats," he began. 

"I’m never even going to be in a league near Robin Williams, but I will say that the thing that I always just loved about Mrs. Doubtfire is that I always pay attention to things that can make me laugh and cry,” Powell reflected.

He added, “I always love that feeling when I get to the end of a movie, like, ‘Wow, that had every flavor.’"

"That movie, for me at least, it’s just a guy who was not being a good father and who, by putting on the mask of a great housekeeper, he ends up learning how to be a great father,” he concluded.

