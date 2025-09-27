Peyton Manning reflects on coaching Glen Powell with Eli Manning

Photo: Peyton Manning addresses coaching Glen Powell with Eli Manning

Peyton Manning has been opening up about helping Glen Powell step into football mode for his new Hulu series Chad Powers.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the NFL icon revealed how he and his younger brother Eli Manning gave Powell some real-life coaching to make the role more authentic.

“It’s more than a football show,” Peyton began.

He went on to explain, “It’s a comedy, it’s a redemption comeback story, but you do want the football part to look real."

"And Glen, I love the fact that he was asking questions. ‘How do I call an audible? Where do I put my hands when I’m walking a line of scrimmage?’ He went far.

"And so I love the fact that a couple of things that Eli and I suggested he implemented and I feel like we got that part right,” he continued.

Powell stars as the titular character in the series, which grew out of a viral sketch featuring Eli on Eli's Places and is now produced by Peyton’s Omaha Productions.