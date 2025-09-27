 
Geo News

Prince Harry reacts to 'categorically false' reports about his meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry shuts down claims regarding his reunion with King Charles

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

September 27, 2025

Prince Harry breaks silence on reconciliation with King Charles
Prince Harry breaks silence on reconciliation with King Charles 

Prince Harry has dismissed the claims about the “tone” of his meeting with King Charles III.

For those unaware, Prince Harry met his father for approximately 55 minutes at Clarence House in London for a private tea on September 10, marking their first in-person meeting since February 2024.

The Duke of Sussex has rejected reports which claimed that his recent reunion with King Charles made him feel more like an “official visitor” than a royal family member.

On September 27, a spokesperson of Prince Harry gave a statement to PEOPLE and denied recent reports, including one The Sun published on September 26, that stated the September 10 meeting at Clarence House was "distinctly formal."

“Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false,” the spokesperson said. "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”

The Duke of Sussex spokesperson went on to corroborate that he gave His Majesty the King a framed picture but it was not Harry or his wife Meghan Markle’s photograph.

“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” the spokesperson clarified.

Notably, the spokesperson of Prince Harry remained tight-lipped about who was in the picture, but it is being assumed that the framed photograph was of King Charles' grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, whom he has not seen for over three years.

Anthony Albanese meets with King Charles III in audience
Anthony Albanese meets with King Charles III in audience
Kate Middleton shares rare photo and message for Rugby Team
Kate Middleton shares rare photo and message for Rugby Team
Meghan Markle to make acting comeback after Netflix collapse?
Meghan Markle to make acting comeback after Netflix collapse?
Sarah Ferguson 'in pieces' after 'totally indefensible' Epstein emails leak video
Sarah Ferguson 'in pieces' after 'totally indefensible' Epstein emails leak
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'major source of tension' in future revealed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'major source of tension' in future revealed
Princess Beatrice takes big step after charities cut ties with Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice takes big step after charities cut ties with Sarah Ferguson
King Charles talks about 'determination' in new message after meeting Prince William
King Charles talks about 'determination' in new message after meeting Prince William
Prince Harry strongly reacts to claims about King Charles, William
Prince Harry strongly reacts to claims about King Charles, William