Prince Harry reacts to 'categorically false' reports about his meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry breaks silence on reconciliation with King Charles

Prince Harry has dismissed the claims about the “tone” of his meeting with King Charles III.

For those unaware, Prince Harry met his father for approximately 55 minutes at Clarence House in London for a private tea on September 10, marking their first in-person meeting since February 2024.

The Duke of Sussex has rejected reports which claimed that his recent reunion with King Charles made him feel more like an “official visitor” than a royal family member.

On September 27, a spokesperson of Prince Harry gave a statement to PEOPLE and denied recent reports, including one The Sun published on September 26, that stated the September 10 meeting at Clarence House was "distinctly formal."

“Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false,” the spokesperson said. "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”

The Duke of Sussex spokesperson went on to corroborate that he gave His Majesty the King a framed picture but it was not Harry or his wife Meghan Markle’s photograph.

“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” the spokesperson clarified.

Notably, the spokesperson of Prince Harry remained tight-lipped about who was in the picture, but it is being assumed that the framed photograph was of King Charles' grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, whom he has not seen for over three years.