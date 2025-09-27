Sarah Ferguson 'in pieces' after 'totally indefensible' Epstein emails leak

Sarah Ferguson can't blame Prince Andrew after being caught 'red handed' with Epstein

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew has been dragged into fresh controversy following leaked emails.

The leaked emails revealed her continued contact with Jeffery Epstein, despite publicly cutting ties with him. The Duchess of York described her friendship with Epstein as a "terrible error of judgement" in 2011.

Yet, in shocking revelations just weeks later, Sarah sent Epstein a message calling him her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend,” and signing off with, “you have my heart.”

Now, an insider told Closer Magazine, "Sarah is in pieces over this. She was hoping and praying it was one of those things that would never be uncovered but it’s opened a whole can of worms that’s totally indefensible and dragged her right into the scandal at the worst possible time."

They added, "There’s no sense trying to hide behind Andrew or blame him, she knew precisely what she was doing at the time."

"These are grim times and there’s no easy way to excuse or explain the fact she’s been caught red handed in an egregious lie," the source noted.

As per the sources there could be even "more revelations" about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's "ties to Epstein and scrutiny over how much involvement he had" in their financial affairs.

Notably, the former couple's daughters Princess Beatrice and Prince Eugenie are also said to be "appalled, as are the royals, and now there’s this awful waiting game to see what else gets thrown at Andrew and Sarah as more revelations are sure to be made public in the days and weeks ahead."

Insiders suggest that the only argument the Duchess of York can now make is that the Duke of York, youngest brother of King Charles, "dragged her into this tawdry web and manipulated her."