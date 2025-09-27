Selena Gomez wedding: Meghan Markle casting remark resurfaces

Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco are preparing to celebrate their wedding this weekend, with a guest list that reads like a who’s who of Hollywood.

Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s rehearsal dinner took place Friday night, with the ceremony set for Saturday.

Among the A-list attendees are Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Ashley Park. Paul Rudd, who has also appeared on the hit Hulu series, was photographed arriving, according to the Daily Mail.

Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss is overseeing the highly anticipated event, while Gomez’s close circle of girlfriends is expected to serve as her bridesmaids.

As Gomez’s wedding dominates headlines, a past moment of pop culture crossover has resurfaced.

In 2017, Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip on Netflix’s The Crown, joked during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Gomez could portray Meghan Markle on the royal drama.

Matt Smith as Prince Philip in Netflix show The Crown

“That singer… who goes out with Justin Bieber… Selena Gomez!” Smith quipped, with co-star Claire Foy playfully responding, “You love Selena Gomez.”

Meghan, now living in California with Prince Harry, has no known personal connection to Gomez, and it remains unconfirmed whether the Duchess received a wedding invitation.