Meghan Markle to make acting comeback after Netflix collapse?

Netflix disaster forces Meghan Markle into 'humiliating' career u-turn

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing pressure to return to Hollywood after her latest ventures failed to take off.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, launched her Netflix show With Love, Meghan last year, but even its second season failed to enter the streamer’s Top 10. On the other hand, her lifestyle brand As Ever, also struggled to gain momentum.

Now, insiders told RadarOnline that Meghan is urged to return to her acting career. The source said, "Meghan put her heart into this show, but the ratings are not what she hoped for. That leaves her at a crossroads."

"People in the industry still see her as an actress first and foremost, not a lifestyle guru, and she's being urged to go back to her roots," they added.

However, critics argue that Meghan, who rose to fame on Suits before leaving the show to marry the Duke of Sussex, remains a divisive figure in Hollywood. The source noted, "But going back to acting is going to be a humiliating journey. The truth is, she was a terrible actress, and no one in Hollywood is going to want to cast her in big projects, as she is also seen as toxic."

"She is doomed to chase something that will not succeed, like everything else she touches," the source adds.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan and Harry, who stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, also signed smaller-scale Netflix renewal. Friends claim that she can't keep funding ventures out of personal savings.

"Everyone knows money is a real factor here. Meghan has been determined to carve her own identity beyond the royals, but if the lifestyle projects stall, acting remains a strong option," the source said.

Notably, if Meghan Markle returns to Hollywood insiders claim that she's not aiming for smaller parts, but "for prestige television – the kind of project that wins Emmys."

"But if she's thinking she'll land roles with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, or Brad Pitt, she's dreaming," the source also noted of the Duchess of Sussex. "It will just spell more humiliation for her – she is no A-lister, and never will be."