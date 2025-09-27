Royal family made 'intentional' move to 'mock' Donald Trump?

King Charles' 'intentional' dig at Trump during state visit left him 'raging'

Donald Trump was reportedly left "raging" after one repeated move at his Windsor Castle state banquet.

Trump has been a lifelong teetotaler following the tragic death of his brother Freddie from alcoholism. Still, there was a booze-heavy menu at Windsor Castle when he dined alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

An insider told RadarOnline, "He felt like the message was deliberate."

"Every course came with another drink, and while everyone else toasted and laughed, he sat with his glass untouched. To him, it looked like they were mocking the fact he doesn't drink – and that left him raging," they added.

The source also noted, "Trump was already on edge that night due to all the pomp and circumstance. The heavy emphasis on port, cognac, and champagne only ramped up that feeling. He came away thinking it was a dig – subtle but intentional."

Following the banquet, Trump told reporters that he had eaten "whatever the hell they served us." However, his inner circle have revealed that his real frustration wasn't with the food.

A White House official said, "He actually liked the chicken and dessert."

"But when every headline focused on rare wines and centuries-old spirits, it reinforced his sense that the evening had been designed to make him look like the odd one out. He hates feeling like the butt of a joke or an oddball," they added.

Another insider clarified, "The palace will insist the drinks were just tradition – this is how these state banquets are always run."

Adding, "But Trump doesn't see it that way. He thought they could have made allowances, that there could have been more of an effort to respect his personal choices."

"Instead, he walked away feeling slighted and even that the memory of his brother had been marred," they said.

Donald Trump visited the UK in September 2025, where he was welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla after being greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales upon his arrival.