King Charles hailed for influencing Trump on Ukraine

Trump’s reversal came after a day of private conversations with King Charles at Windsor Castle

September 27, 2025

King Charles’s private diplomacy is being credited with helping shift President Donald Trump’s stance on the war in Ukraine following his  state visit to the United Kingdom.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, described talks with the monarch as “very important,” suggesting the King’s intervention influenced Trump’s unexpected declaration that Ukraine could “fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.” Until this week, the US president had argued Kyiv should cede territory to end the conflict.

Trump’s reversal came after a day of private conversations with Charles at Windsor Castle, where the two lunched, dined and held discussions away from cameras. 

During the banquet, the King invoked wartime history: “Our countries have the closest defence, security and intelligence relationship ever known.  In two world wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny. Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace.”

Yermak also praised the involvement of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and British officials.

Referring to diplomatic sources, The Telegraph reported that it was no coincidence the president’s reversal followed the visit.

Trump was deeply moved by the royal setting. Trump later called Charles a “very, very special man.”

The episode underscores the King’s growing role as a behind-the-scenes diplomat, leveraging royal prestige to influence global security debates.

