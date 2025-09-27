Kate Middleton shares rare photo and message for Rugby Team

Kate Middleton on Saturday sent a heartfelt message of support to England’s women’s rugby team ahead of their Rugby World Cup Final.

In a statement released Saturday, the Princess shared her encouragement with the Red Roses, praising their efforts as they prepared to face off in the highly anticipated final at Twickenham.

“Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the Red Roses in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you! C.,” she wrote, signing the note with her initial.

The statement was accompanied by a new photograph of the Princess with players from a previous engagement, underscoring her role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Kate took on the role in 2022, succeeding Prince Harry, and has since made a visible effort to champion rugby at both grassroots and national levels.

The Red Roses have earned widespread admiration for their strong performances throughout the tournament.



