Anthony Albanese meets with King Charles III in audience

King Charles III, Anthony Albanese meet in Scotland

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, has met King Charles III in a royal audience at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram page posted a picture of Albanese standing next to King Charles.

On Saturday morning, September 27, the Australian Prime Minister landed at Lossiemouth Royal Air Force base along with his fiancée, Jodie Haydon, where they received a warm welcome by Scottish bagpipers.

In the picture, His Majesty King Charles III can be seen standing with hands behind his back, wearing a dark grey suit with a striped tie and a white shirt.

While Albanese is beaming with his hands side by side in a dark blue suit, white shirt, and black tie.

The picture also had a caption that read, “Today at Balmoral, the Prime Minister of Australia was received in audience by The King.”

Notably, a day before meeting King Charles, the Australian Prime Minister’s audience met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

It is pertinent to mention that this meeting of King Charles and Albanese's audience came after the monarch hosted the United States President Donald Trump at a state banquet, where he highlighted the importance of the trilateral AUKUS relationship between the UK, US and Australia.