Princess Beatrice takes big step after charities cut ties with Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson called him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend"

September 27, 2025

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice has made a big decision to step down from charity role after numerous UK charities cut ties with the Duchess of York.

According to AFP, numerous UK charities have severed ties with Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, after a new email emerged in which she called Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".

Last Monday, at least six charities that she was a patron of confirmed they had terminated her involvement following the email release, each thanking her for past work and support.

In the 2011 message, Sarah called him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" and apologised for disowning him.

Amid these reports, Princess Beatrice has stepped down as a trustee of the Outward Bound Trust after six years.

Beatrice joined the board in 2019, shortly after her father, Prince Andrew, gave his now-infamous Newsnight interview attempting to explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Reacting to Beatrice decision, Shelly Phillips, the charity’s head of marketing and communications, tells the Daily Mail, that her contribution over the past six years had been "greatly valued".

Shelly Phillips further said that a "new role" for Princess Beatrice will be announced "in due course", but gave no further details about what that might involve or when it would begin.

