Matthew Lillard recalls how Skeet Ulrich got 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' role

Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich starred alongside each other in 1996's 'Scream'

September 28, 2025

Matthew Lillard recently revealed how Skeet Ulrich got his Five Nights at Freddy's 2 role.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the actor reveals how he played a role in welcoming Skeet Ulrich to the world of evil animatronics.

“When Scott [Cawthon] was considering who to cast for this role that Skeet’s in, he started looking around and considering who — sort of a middle-aged man,” Lillard said, referring to the creator of the original Five Nights at Freddy’s game.

For those unversed, the duo have previously portrayed the killers behind the Ghostface mask in the 1996 film Scream.

In addition to this, Lillard recounted Cawthon asking him, “What’s Skeet like to work with? How is he as a guy?" 

In response, he revealed, “He’s a dream. He’s the sweetest man around," adding, "He’s talented, and he cares deeply about fans.”

