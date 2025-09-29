King Charles forced to make ‘difficult decisions' about brother Andrew

King Charles is fed up of his brother, Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

His Majesty, who has discovered new links between the Yorks and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is pushed to make tough decisions.

A source close to Charles told The Times: “You can’t sack someone from being your brother.

“But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

This comes amid Sarah Ferguson’s devastation over leaked email written to Epstein.

Speaking on The Jeremy Vine show, Sarah’s friend Lizzie Cundy said: “Sarah is absolutely devastated about losing the charities. Especially the cancer one, herself had a cancer diagnosis recently, she's absolutely devastated. She's a human being, a mother, she's going through hell."