Prince Harry upset as ‘men in grey suits' sabotage reunion 

Eleen Bukhari
September 29, 2025

Prince Harry is reportedly furious as he blames King Charles’ aides for sabotaging his efforts to reconcile with family.

The Duke of Sussex, who met King Charles this month for an official reunion, is worried about outer forces creating troubles.

A spokesperson for Harry said: “Recent reporting of the duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false. The quotes attributed to him are pure invention, fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Meanwhile, an insider told The Times: “The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”

Sources close to Prince Harrytold the Mail On Sunday: "The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only. The men in grey suits should stay out of it."

