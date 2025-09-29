Prince Harry faces new setback as King Charles reconciliation attempts stall

Prince Harry’s push for reconciliation with King Charles ends in disappointment

Prince Harry faces a new setback as his reconciliation attempts with King Charles seemingly go in vain, per latest reports.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex’s recent claims of “sabotage” by palace insiders have added a new layer of confusion to his already fragile relationship with the King.

After it was reported that Harry viewed their brief reunion at Clarence House with Charles during his recent trip to UK as overly formal, a source revealed that it has left Charles “saddened and perplexed.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s spokesperson denied the reports, calling them completely false and accusing unnamed sources of trying to derail any chance of reconciliation,

“Recent reporting of the duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false,” the Sussex spokesperson said.

They added, “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention, fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Speaking with The Times following Harry’s statement, an insider said, “The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”

They added that the was left “saddened and perplexed” by Harry's claims of sabotage.