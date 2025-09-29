 
Geo News

Prince Harry faces new setback as King Charles reconciliation attempts stall

Prince Harry’s attempts at peace with King Charles reportedly go in vain

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2025

Prince Harry’s push for reconciliation with King Charles ends in disappointment
Prince Harry’s push for reconciliation with King Charles ends in disappointment

Prince Harry faces a new setback as his reconciliation attempts with King Charles seemingly go in vain, per latest reports.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex’s recent claims of “sabotage” by palace insiders have added a new layer of confusion to his already fragile relationship with the King.

After it was reported that Harry viewed their brief reunion at Clarence House with Charles during his recent trip to UK as overly formal, a source revealed that it has left Charles “saddened and perplexed.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s spokesperson denied the reports, calling them completely false and accusing unnamed sources of trying to derail any chance of reconciliation,

“Recent reporting of the duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false,” the Sussex spokesperson said.

They added, “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention, fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Speaking with The Times following Harry’s statement, an insider said, “The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”

They added that the was left “saddened and perplexed” by Harry's claims of sabotage.

Prince Harry starts a fight for Prince Archie so he's not entirely cut off by King Charles
Prince Harry starts a fight for Prince Archie so he's not entirely cut off by King Charles
Sarah Ferguson's troubles put Beatrice, Eugenie to test
Sarah Ferguson's troubles put Beatrice, Eugenie to test
Kate Middleton makes her kids' 'Harry Potter' dream come true video
Kate Middleton makes her kids' 'Harry Potter' dream come true
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by Sarah Ferguson as scandal deepens
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by Sarah Ferguson as scandal deepens
Prince Harry sparks reactions with latest strong statement video
Prince Harry sparks reactions with latest strong statement
Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry grimace and collapse: Watch video
Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry grimace and collapse: Watch
Prince Andrew lands Princess Beatrice in trouble video
Prince Andrew lands Princess Beatrice in trouble
King Charles' plans for Sarah Ferguson's Royal Lodge stay comes out
King Charles' plans for Sarah Ferguson's Royal Lodge stay comes out