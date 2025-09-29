Prince William wishes for father's long reign despite claims

Prince William supports King Charles, he isn’t rushing to the throne

Prince William is reportedly hoping that his father King Charles reigns long as expert dismissed claims that he is eager to take over the throne.

The Prince of Wales is stepping further into the spotlight as Charles continues to face health challenges, however, he is not rushing to the crown.

A report by The Mirror revealed that even though William is well-prepared for the role when the time comes, he is fully supportive of his father.

According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl, William has proven his diplomatic skill through key events such as state visits from French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump.

“They are very aware of their roles now, and how best to utilise their phenomenal soft power,” she said of William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

She continued, "William has mastered that all-important skill of diplomacy, and though he’s visited many politically sensitive areas like the Middle East and Ukraine, he’s never been accused of being overtly political.”

“The aides I’ve spoken to and those who know him best say he is absolutely prepared. Of course, it’s not a moment he wants to think about.

“He loves his father and wants him to be around for a long time, but when the time comes, he will be ready.”