Kate Middleton off camera romance with Prince William laid bare

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a PDA filled relationship off camera, says an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales love to show each other affection and are often spotted leaning onto each other.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl mentions: “They’ve been through so much and, of course, each year Kate clocks up will be another year of being cancer-free, which really will be worth marking.”

“I’ve been with them on many occasions, and when the cameras drop, you’ll often see them walk away and Kate will put an arm around his waist, or he’ll place his hand in the small of her back,” says Katie after her biography ‘Kate: The Future Queen.’

“There’s a lovely closeness between them, and whereas at the start of their marriage they seemed shy about being affectionate in public, they’re so much more confident now,” she notes.