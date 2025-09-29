 
Geo News

Kate Middleton off camera romance with Prince William laid bare

Kate Middleton and Prince William deeper romance laid bare by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 29, 2025

Kate Middleton off camera romance with Prince William laid bare
Kate Middleton off camera romance with Prince William laid bare 

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a PDA filled relationship off camera, says an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales love to show each other affection and are often spotted leaning onto each other.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl mentions: “They’ve been through so much and, of course, each year Kate clocks up will be another year of being cancer-free, which really will be worth marking.”

“I’ve been with them on many occasions, and when the cameras drop, you’ll often see them walk away and Kate will put an arm around his waist, or he’ll place his hand in the small of her back,” says Katie after her biography ‘Kate: The Future Queen.’

“There’s a lovely closeness between them, and whereas at the start of their marriage they seemed shy about being affectionate in public, they’re so much more confident now,” she notes.

King Charles forced to make ‘difficult decisions' about brother Andrew
King Charles forced to make ‘difficult decisions' about brother Andrew
Kate Middleton forced to reveal major news early due to online speculation video
Kate Middleton forced to reveal major news early due to online speculation
Prince Harry makes significant move to rebuild royal family ties video
Prince Harry makes significant move to rebuild royal family ties
Prince Harry starts a fight for Prince Archie so he's not entirely cut off by King Charles
Prince Harry starts a fight for Prince Archie so he's not entirely cut off by King Charles
Sarah Ferguson's troubles put Beatrice, Eugenie to test
Sarah Ferguson's troubles put Beatrice, Eugenie to test
Kate Middleton makes her kids' 'Harry Potter' dream come true video
Kate Middleton makes her kids' 'Harry Potter' dream come true
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by Sarah Ferguson as scandal deepens
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by Sarah Ferguson as scandal deepens
Prince Harry sparks reactions with latest strong statement video
Prince Harry sparks reactions with latest strong statement