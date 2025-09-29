Ed Sheeran on fitness, family, and achieving balance in life

Ed Sheeran is setting a new fitness goal!

During a conversation with Andy Cohen for Sirius XM’s Small Stage Series, the 34-year-old singer revealed that he is working towards achieving a six-pack for the first time.

“I gained quite a bit of weight last year,” said the Perfect hitmaker. “So, I decided to hit the gym seriously and try to lose about a stone. Once I started, I thought, ‘Why not see how far I can push this?’”

“I've never actually ever had a six pack in my life, and I was like, ‘I'm gonna see if I can do it,'" shared Ed.

The Shape of You singer acknowledged that attaining his dream abs is a challenging task.

“I keep messing up, 'cause I keep being out somewhere being like, ‘I'll have a couple of beers,' and it just, you know,” admitted the father-of-two. “But I'd say it's going all right. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life."

Sharing how he balances his work and personal life, Ed said, "These days, family and friends constitute about 70 percent of my life, and work is around 30 percent. Before, it was 100 percent work and nothing else."

“Finding that balance, living as a human being rather than just a pop star machine, is my true measure of success,” he added.

In 2019, the singer made an appearance on the Behind the Metal podcast and stated that he started exercising seriously after quitting smoking.

“When I stopped smoking, I realized how much my lungs needed clearing out,” he said.

The Shivers singer revealed that he prefers exercising outdoors rather than hitting the gym.

“Fresh air really gives you a reset. That’s why I started exercising,” explained Ed.