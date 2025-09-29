Sarah Ferguson reacts to King Charles 'difficult decision'?

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has apparently reacted to King Charles alleged ‘difficult decisions’ about her and the Duke of York.

The monarch has reportedly issued new orders for Prince Andrew and Sarah following emergence of emails of the Duchess of York.

According to a report by the Times King Charles has indicated that Andrew and Sarah will not be invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family this year.

The report, citing sources, says the monarch has also let it be known that he would like Sarah and Andrew to remain “invisible” at future family events.

Seemingly reacting to it, the the Daily Express UK, has claimed Sarah feeling “devastated for any embarrassment” she has caused the Royal Family.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “Ferguson and her husband have been embarrassing the royal family for years. It’s just one gaffe and one crisis after another. You’d think they might have learnt something by now.”

“I feel so sorry for Beatrice and Eugenie having such vile parents. Hopefully they are not punished too,” the second reacted.

The third said, “I have a feeling that the Wales made it very clear that they would not attend if they were there.”