King Charles preparing special surprise for Prince Harry kids, Archie and Lilibet

King Charles plans heartfelt gifts for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles is expected to make an effort to stay in touch with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, over the Christmas holidays.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Fabulous that the King will likely set up a Zoom or FaceTime call to see the children on Christmas Day.

While he didn’t confirm whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would join the call, he’s confident Charles will want to be part of the day in some way.

Harrold also said King Charles will definitely send Christmas gifts to Archie and Lilibet in California and that it’s likely the Sussexes will send something back in return.

"I'm willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of [Zoom] communication on Christmas Day. There's no question,” the former aide said.

He added, "I'm not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids [Lilibet and Archie] on Christmas Day."

"The King will send gifts. I guarantee you that something will be sent, and likewise, gifts will be sent to Grandpa or Grandmother [from the Sussexes].

"There will be a chance to see each other. I'd be surprised if they didn’t FaceTime so they could see the grandchildren opening the gifts he sent them."