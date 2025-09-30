Kate Middleton has ‘sister-like' relationship with THIS female Royal

Kate Middleton has found a profound friendship in Duchess Sophie, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales’s friendship with the Duchess of Edinburgh is growing deeper lately since both the Royals are a major part of King Charles’ slimmed down monarchy.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says: “It’s sometimes hard to remember that Sophie is Catherine’s aunt by marriage, they seem more like sisters. I think they have a real mutual affection and friendship.”

“Sophie has been there for Catherine from the start as a mentor and perhaps someone she can share the peculiar ups and downs of royal life with. They are two women who have come from middle-class backgrounds to assume uniquely senior roles in the life of the nation.

Speaking of Kate’s husband, Prince William, the expert adds: “I think William will be very grateful to have Edward and Sophie alongside when the time comes for him to be King. With no Harry to lean on, he will appreciate the support of his uncle and aunt, and be grateful that they are willing to bear their share of the considerable workload.”