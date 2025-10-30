Kate Middleton focusing on healing as Prince Andrew drama takes emotional toll

Kate Middleton struggles with Prince Andrew scandal amid ongoing cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is said to be deeply affected by the renewed controversy surrounding Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

According to royal insiders, the drama surrounding the former Duke and Duchess of York has been particularly difficult for the Princess of Wales as she recovers from cancer.

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales is focused on rebuilding her health, however, the scandal has not been making it easy, reported Radar Online.

"She's concentrating on her recovery, body and mind," an insider said. "That's why all the upheaval around Andrew feels unbearable to her.”

They added, “She's doing her best to stay centered for her children and William, but this constant drama makes it incredibly hard."

Another insider shared that Kate and Prince William believes the monarchy must move forward without being overshadowed by past scandals.

"William and Kate are completely aligned on this," said a senior royal aide. "They've told the King that things have to change – the monarchy needs to move forward without favoritism or fresh controversy.

“In their view, Andrew and Sarah staying at Royal Lodge just keeps the family stuck in old scandals."