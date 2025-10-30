Meghan Markle gets blasted for extreme instability in her working life

Meghan Markle accused of growing instability

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for showing a level of instability when it comes to her work life, and the accusation has been issued by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich.

Her comments have come as part of a comment made to Fox News Digital, during her interview, and includes a number of clap backs related to her director of communications sudden departure.

While the Sussexes released a statement that showcased an amicable split, many insiders who previously branded Meghan a ‘dictator in heels’, believe this is not the case because her departure makes the grand total to 10 publicist in 5 years that the Sussexes have lost.

Hence she has gone as far as to say, “this most recent departure simply adds to the ongoing instability and brand confusion within the couple’s discombobulated operations.”

The expert even said, “it’s a clear indication that Meghan Markle’s ambition to reshape her public image with a polished team is failing.”

Plus “the optics are ghastly as it really enforces the negative image of chaotic brand control, at best, as well as Meghan’s dwindling influence.”

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield also said something similar to the same outlet but focused instead on the fact that “there is growing evidence to support the rumors that Meghan Markle struggles to follow the direction of her advisors.”

“Former staff tell me that she appears receptive to advice, acts as if she will execute it in the way that it has been presented, and then does the complete opposite.”

Not to mention “Meghan blames the media and public for misinterpreting or misunderstanding her,” Ms Schofield said near the end so “it’s an exhausting cycle, and for many who have worked with her, ultimately an unsustainable one.”