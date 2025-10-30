Prince William turns exasperated and done with King Charles

Prince William’s anger reaches a boiling point as he gets exasperated with dad

Prince William is getting more and more exasperated with his father King Charles, and its all because of his approach towards Prince Andrew.

The claim has been made by commentator and writer Tom Sykes.

He penned the revelation in a piece for The Daily Beast that warns how the decision to remove Prince Andrew’s public use of his titles could mean his brother Harry, and his children, Archie, and Lilibet, might “also be on the titles hitlist when he becomes king.”

According to Mr Skyes, Prince William is currently boiling over in rage because he is said to be “enraged by the offer, and it is now clear that he has effectively taken control of the process to sever Andrew from the royal family, exasperated by his father’s dithering and ineffective approach.”

Just 10 days ago, in official briefing notes distributed to the media after Andrew said he would stop using his titles, the king’s office said Andrew’s tenure at Royal Lodge was not up for debate as part of the new settlement, a sentiment which left William in ‘despair’ when he saw it,” the expert also claimled.

Reason being “it’s a clear sign of the chaos at the heart of King Charles’ court, where discipline has completely broken down as courtiers, family members, and aides have taken advantage of the weak and ailing king’s lack of control to push their own agendas.

What is pertinent to mention is that even the former Duke’s coat of arms, have even been removed from St. George’s Chapel, which according to Cosmopolitan is reserved for traitors and exiles only.