‘Greedy sleaze-bag' Prince Andrew spares no expense in dragging Charles into a gutter

Prince Andrew demands taxpayer-funded property over Charles’ private houses

Amid claims that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson requested not one, but two royal properties to live in, calls have been made against them, and one such writer accused the former Duke of demanding properties that are tax-payer funded, over those that are privately owned by the Crown estate.

The whole thing, as the writer explains is has been broken down in their piece for the Daily Mail.

It claims, while “the Palace has tried to brush aside the sentiments of those such as the heckler who called out an awkward question to the King in Lichfield on Monday about his brother and Jeffrey Epstein.”

Wilson beleives, “these hecklers were shouting what most reasonably-minded monarchists believe. Andrew and Fergie are a pair of greedy sleaze-bags who are dragging the monarchy into the gutter.”

Wilson’s comments also come amid a media storm where royal spending is getting observed with a fine-toothed comb.

Thus for the writer, “in such circumstances we must be realistic and – come the sad day when we are informed of the current King’s death – the future of the British monarchy will lie with William and Kate” so “they simply cannot afford to be gentle with Andrew,” they noted.

Especially since as it stands in the court of public opinion “what began as a sex scandal has become a row over property. Now it is utterly toxic for the Royal Family.”

Later into the piece the writer also pointed out that there is also the aspect of public, i.e. taxpayer funded housing vs private housing.

One being “personal properties” belonging to the Windsor’s and the author believes the huge estates of Sandringham and have ‘many houses’ which can accommodate Prince Andrew and Fergie, “together or separately.”

That too “at the expense of their extremely rich family (or ex-family in the case of Fergie). There is no reason whatsoever why the Crown Estates, ie the public purse, should go on financing them” they noted.

“Prince Andrew should do the same. When the brouhaha has died down a bit and there is no longer any suggestion that Andrew and Fergie, and their ludicrous extravagances, are being subsidised by the British taxpayer, then there will be the time for lessons to be learned,” the writer concluded by saying.