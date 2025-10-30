Meghan Markle brutally roasted over ‘As Ever' holiday collection: ‘Nothing more than a joke'

Meghan Markle receives scathing criticism over ‘As Ever’ holiday collection

Meghan Markle has been brutally roasted over her latest festive As Ever holiday collection as a celebrity chef said its nothing more than a “joke.”

The Duchess of Sussex unveiled her latest products, which includes a £50 candle, £49 jars of honey, and £13 spice kits.

Sharing his two cents on the products, renowned celebrity chef Jameson Stocks claimed Meghan is “ripping people off.”

Speaking with The Express, he said, “Charging £49 for honey is utterly disgraceful and shameful.”

He added, “While it’s understandable that everyone needs to make a profit, there’s a clear difference between earning a fair margin and exploiting customers.”

“I’d recommend shopping elsewhere where you can find honey for a fraction of the price without the royal tax.”

He continued, “I believe the Meghan brand is taking advantage of people, and those who surround her with misguided advice should feel ashamed as well.

“It’s unclear whether customers are buying her products for their quality or simply hoping their value will increase over time due to the limited numbers available.”

“I’ve spent a great deal of time visiting wineries around the world, and I find her white-label products to be nothing more than a joke. I suspect that her limited editions will sell out again, simply as a marketing tactic to deceive customers.

“However, I believe most people are purchasing these items purely as novelties, with many never even opening them in the hope to get resale profit.”