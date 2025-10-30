King Charles' protection towards Prince Andrew start trouble: ‘Enough is enough!'

Prince Andrew leads many to speak out

Experts have just called out King Charles for the way he’s been dealing with Prince Andrew, from his finances to his past bid for turning a blind eye.

The whole thing has been written out in a piece for the Daily Mail and features candid clap backs by A.N. Wilson.

Wilson began by writing, “For years, as Duke of Cornwall, he went on regarding the profits from the Duchy as his private income and used almost £1million of it to buy his beloved Highgrove in 1980. The house is now leased to him and is ‘his’ until death.”

But after the heckling that happened this week, on the streets of Lichfield it has become clear to the writer that the public’s “fondness for the royals is not limitless” and “we can’t go on allowing them to live on Crown Estate properties if they are not working royals,” he noted.

“Nor can they expect to go on trousering the vast incomes from the two duchies: Cornwall and Lancaster.”

This is also true because according to the author “by any standards they are not merely comfortable but hugely rich.”

Even Prince Andrew, despite the fact that he “may not have inherited anything substantial from the late Queen (or the Queen Mother) on her death” because “he is believed to have been given large sums during her lifetime and a handsome allowance from his brother the King.”

In addition, while Wilson made it clear that the actual state of his finances might not be public knowledge, “we do know that his enthusiastic sucking up to foreign potentates earned him various favours including – it is whispered – the use of a mansion in Abu Dhabi.”

Whereas where his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is concerned she just sold a Belgravia house for over £3.5million. So “we are not talking here about people who would be plunged into poverty if they simply did the decent thing and stopped living on our money,” Wilson noted.

Before concluding the author also turned his attention towards Prince William who is not like his father or uncle, given the efforts Princess Diana made to make sure he sees how ‘ordinary’ people lived.

Before concluding the writer also added that that is why, “William is in a strong position to see that if – as most of us fervently hope – there is going to be a monarchy in the future, it has to be one based on a fair deal. The Royals can keep the loot made over centuries out of public funds and public property. But enough is enough. And in the case of Fergie and Andrew, more than enough.”