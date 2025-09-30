Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event

Kate Middleton continues to faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event

The absence of Prince William and Kate Middleton from England’s historic Women’s Rugby World Cup final against Canada on Saturday raised eyebrows.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was among the dignitaries in attendance, traveling thousands of kilometers to support his national team.

In contrast, William and Kate, both well-known sports enthusiasts, stayed away.

William was reportedly in Scotland, while Kate remained at home despite serving as patron of the Rugby Football Union since 2022.

Instead, the couple offered their congratulations on Instagram.

“Congratulations to @redrosesrugby, the new Women's Rugby World Cup Champions!” they wrote, adding that Canada had an “outstanding tournament.”

Ahead of the match, Kate had shared an encouraging message alongside a photo of her with the team.

Their absence, however, drew swift criticism online. One X user wrote that the no-show “stands in sharp relief against the attendance of international figures,” adding that it highlighted the royals’ “selective approach to duty.”

The backlash, some observers noted, mirrored the kind of online scrutiny often faced by Meghan Markle.



