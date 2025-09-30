Angelina Jolie declares war on dad Jon Voight?

Angelina Jolie reignites feud with dad Jon Voight

Angelina Jolie has reignited a feud with her estranged dad JonVoight.

Known for her free speech stand, the Oscar winner spoke at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain recently when asked about her fears as an artist and as an American.

Jolie said, “It's a very difficult question... I love my country, but I don't at this time recognise my country.”

Adding, “Anything, anywhere, that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms and, from anyone, I think is very dangerous.”

Now, sources have claimed that Jolie’s comments have sparked tensions with her dad Voight, who was earlier this year appointed as one of three “special ambassadors” to Hollywood.

An insider told RadarOnline, “Jon feels Angelina has launched all-out war on everything he stands for politically. He thinks her comments weren’t just about Trump – they were a direct challenge to him and his role in MAGA Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the family noted, “Angelina has always leaned left, speaking out for refugees and against wars, and Jon sees that as undermining his values.”

“He told friends she is embarrassing him on the global stage by siding with what he calls 'radical liberals.' Their fragile relationship has been blown apart again,” they added.

While the actress’ latest remarks came after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the air due to his comments, where he mocked Donald Trump’s response to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, insiders claim that what Angelina Jolie said was meant as a broader warning.

“She believes personal freedoms are under attack in America. To her, this is about more than Hollywood – it's about protecting civil liberties. But Jon sees it as a betrayal,” the source said.