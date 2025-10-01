 
Geo News

Meghan Markle forced into ‘humiliating' decision even though its doomed

Meghan Markle gets stuck between a rock and a hard place amid money woes that have gotten worse

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2025

Meghan Markle headed for pure and utter humiliation
Meghan Markle headed for pure and utter humiliation

Meghan Markle is currently facing the very real fear of looking ‘doomed’, the kind where she’s forced into chasing something that will not succeed.

This comment has been made by a well placed insider, who is well aware of Meghan’s struggles with the Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

During an interview with RadarOnline the insider admitted that despite the fact that “Meghan put her heart into this show,” the ratings are “not what she hoped for” and it “leaves her at a crossroads” of sorts.

Because where Hollywood is concerned, “people in the industry still see her as an actress first and foremost, not a lifestyle guru, and she's being urged to go back to her roots,” the insider added.

However, its evident that “going back to acting is going to be a humiliating journey.”

And “the truth is, she was a terrible actress,” the insider even alleged. Not to mention, “no one in Hollywood is going to want to cast her in big projects, as she is also seen as toxic.”

So as it stands, “she is doomed to chase something that will not succeed, like everything else she touches.”

Plus, “everyone knows money is a real factor here,” as well. So “Meghan has been determined to carve her own identity beyond the royals, but if the lifestyle projects stall, acting remains a strong option.”

All this has come shortly after Meghan sat down for an interview with the Aspire podcast host Emma Grede and admitted to reminiscing upon her acting days.

“Sometimes [I miss acting.]” she said at the time. “But you know what, actually, having a large team, being back on set with With Love, Meghan was great, because I realised how much I missed my crew. I love being around a crew."

Prince William impresses world leaders as future King: 'He's absolutely ready'
Prince William impresses world leaders as future King: 'He's absolutely ready'
King Charles takes Prince Harry's ‘damaging' words to heart
King Charles takes Prince Harry's ‘damaging' words to heart
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reconciliation rumours amid Epstein scandal
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reconciliation rumours amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson dubbed ‘red hair mare' by Royal staffer
Sarah Ferguson dubbed ‘red hair mare' by Royal staffer
Prince Harry struggles to keep Meghan happy amid royal reconciliation efforts
Prince Harry struggles to keep Meghan happy amid royal reconciliation efforts
Sarah Ferguson mocked over her ‘employment status amid Epstein case
Sarah Ferguson mocked over her ‘employment status amid Epstein case
Why Royal couple cannot ‘divorce' despite separation
Why Royal couple cannot ‘divorce' despite separation
Prince William level of ‘readiness' as future King laid bare
Prince William level of ‘readiness' as future King laid bare