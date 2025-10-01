Meghan Markle forced into ‘humiliating' decision even though its doomed

Meghan Markle headed for pure and utter humiliation

Meghan Markle is currently facing the very real fear of looking ‘doomed’, the kind where she’s forced into chasing something that will not succeed.

This comment has been made by a well placed insider, who is well aware of Meghan’s struggles with the Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

During an interview with RadarOnline the insider admitted that despite the fact that “Meghan put her heart into this show,” the ratings are “not what she hoped for” and it “leaves her at a crossroads” of sorts.

Because where Hollywood is concerned, “people in the industry still see her as an actress first and foremost, not a lifestyle guru, and she's being urged to go back to her roots,” the insider added.

However, its evident that “going back to acting is going to be a humiliating journey.”

And “the truth is, she was a terrible actress,” the insider even alleged. Not to mention, “no one in Hollywood is going to want to cast her in big projects, as she is also seen as toxic.”

So as it stands, “she is doomed to chase something that will not succeed, like everything else she touches.”

Plus, “everyone knows money is a real factor here,” as well. So “Meghan has been determined to carve her own identity beyond the royals, but if the lifestyle projects stall, acting remains a strong option.”

All this has come shortly after Meghan sat down for an interview with the Aspire podcast host Emma Grede and admitted to reminiscing upon her acting days.

“Sometimes [I miss acting.]” she said at the time. “But you know what, actually, having a large team, being back on set with With Love, Meghan was great, because I realised how much I missed my crew. I love being around a crew."