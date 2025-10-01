Allowing Prince Harry near King Charles sparks fresh backlash

Prince Harry has been hit with a fresh wave of criticism for his comments and accusations against the ‘men in grey suits’ keeping him away from reconciling with King Charles.

US-based columnist/royal and foreign policy commentator, Lee Cohen is the expert who brought this criticism to light.

He accused Prince Harry of not only painting himself the troubled soul almost consistently, with GB News, but was quoted saying, “Prince Harry is eternally playing the victim.”

He also noted, “I am one of the staunchest supporters of the Royal Family in the US and the monarchy as an institution. But I have to tell you, if they forgive the shameless betrayals of this son who betrayed his birthright, then even I will begin to lose respect for this institution.”

Because at the end of the day, to Ms Cohen, “this guy [Harry] is too dangerous, too toxic, to have in any proximity to the Royal Family.”

royal source told The Sun: "The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”

For those unaware of Prince Harry’s original comments, his spokesperson nowt only accused the media of making “categorically false” quotes that have been attributed to his person, but also claimed that they are “pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Furthermore, a source close to Prince Harry also came forward since then and told the Mail On Sunday, “the relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only. The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”