Prince William takes 'decisive measures' for monarchy amid King Charles 'reluctance'

Prince William 'decisive measures' for monarchy disclosed amid King Charles reluctance

Prince William has been ‘lobbying’ behind the scenes for more ‘decisive measures’ for the future of monarchy amid claims King Charles is ‘reluctant’.

This has been claimed by royal expert Hilary Fordwich while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

The royal expert claims Prince William has been ‘lobbying behind the scenes for more decisive measures, possibly pursuing the full removal of Andrew’s titles and formal roles”, adding that even parliamentary action once he becomes king.

Hilary Fordwich went on saying, "Prince William takes a far more appropriate approach to future-proofing the monarchy."

Fordwich said, "The king’s reluctance has been on full display. His hesitation has been seen publicly as naïve and risky, eroding faith in the monarchy."

About Prince Andrew, the royal expert said, "Andrew isn’t going to behave. The king can’t remove his brother, so they need to manage him since his presence is an existential threat.

"Prince William supports a clean break and has reportedly considered banning Andrew from all official events."

"Prince William is focused on protecting the monarchy’s future and its public image, wanting Andrew completely frozen out," Hilary Fordwich added.

She also predicted that over the next few months, “we’ll see more overt moves” from the Prince of Wales.