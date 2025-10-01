 
Geo News

Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles, Prince William meeting

Balmoral Castle shared a statement on social media handles

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

October 01, 2025

Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles, William meeting
Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles, William meeting

Balmoral Castle has made a big announcement after King Charles and his elder son Prince William held a crucial meeting there.

According to reports, Prince William jetted to Balmoral, Scotland, for a quiet meeting with his father, King Charles last week.

There are reports King Charles and Prince William likely discussed the ongoing revelations around Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the meeting, the Balmoral Castle shared a statement on social media handles with major announcement.

It says, “We’re delighted to announce that tickets are now available to book online for our Autumn and Winter experiences at Balmoral.

It added, “Step inside the Castle on a guided tour through rooms used by generations of the Royal Family — from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to Their Majesties The King and Queen today. Available on select dates in October and November.”

The announcement further reads, “Enjoy an exclusive after-hours experience this November and December. Begin with a private Castle tour before sitting down to a seven-course tasting menu, with paired wines and live music — all inspired by the rooms you’ve just explored.”

Venture beyond the Castle grounds on a two-hour guided Land Rover experience, it said and added explore ancient pine forests, spot local wildlife and take in the sweeping views of Lochnagar and beyond.

It concludes, “We look forward to welcoming you back to Balmoral Castle.”

Prince William impresses world leaders as future King: 'He's absolutely ready'
Prince William impresses world leaders as future King: 'He's absolutely ready'
King Charles takes Prince Harry's ‘damaging' words to heart
King Charles takes Prince Harry's ‘damaging' words to heart
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reconciliation rumours amid Epstein scandal
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reconciliation rumours amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson dubbed ‘red hair mare' by Royal staffer
Sarah Ferguson dubbed ‘red hair mare' by Royal staffer
Prince Harry struggles to keep Meghan happy amid royal reconciliation efforts
Prince Harry struggles to keep Meghan happy amid royal reconciliation efforts
Sarah Ferguson mocked over her ‘employment status amid Epstein case
Sarah Ferguson mocked over her ‘employment status amid Epstein case
Why Royal couple cannot ‘divorce' despite separation
Why Royal couple cannot ‘divorce' despite separation
Prince William level of ‘readiness' as future King laid bare
Prince William level of ‘readiness' as future King laid bare