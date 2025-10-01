Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles, Prince William meeting

Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles, William meeting

Balmoral Castle has made a big announcement after King Charles and his elder son Prince William held a crucial meeting there.

According to reports, Prince William jetted to Balmoral, Scotland, for a quiet meeting with his father, King Charles last week.

There are reports King Charles and Prince William likely discussed the ongoing revelations around Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the meeting, the Balmoral Castle shared a statement on social media handles with major announcement.

It says, “We’re delighted to announce that tickets are now available to book online for our Autumn and Winter experiences at Balmoral.

It added, “Step inside the Castle on a guided tour through rooms used by generations of the Royal Family — from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to Their Majesties The King and Queen today. Available on select dates in October and November.”

The announcement further reads, “Enjoy an exclusive after-hours experience this November and December. Begin with a private Castle tour before sitting down to a seven-course tasting menu, with paired wines and live music — all inspired by the rooms you’ve just explored.”

Venture beyond the Castle grounds on a two-hour guided Land Rover experience, it said and added explore ancient pine forests, spot local wildlife and take in the sweeping views of Lochnagar and beyond.

It concludes, “We look forward to welcoming you back to Balmoral Castle.”