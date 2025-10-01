 
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reconciliation rumours amid Epstein scandal

October 01, 2025

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson may be giving love a second chance
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained incredibly close over the years, and according to a source, their bond is stronger than ever amid ongoing Jeffrey Epstein email scandal.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who got divorced in 1996, are supporting each other as their lives become though amid back-to-back scandals. 

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider revealed that Andrew supported Fergie as she battled breast cancer in 2023 and skin cancer in 2024.

In return, she stood by him during the fallout from the Epstein scandal, even when he faced intense public criticism.

“They’re the definition of soulmates, it’s just a question of whether they want to take the next step and go back to being lovers again,” the insider said.

They continued, “The main reason they haven’t thus far is because there’s that worry about jeopardising what they have.

“But at this point they’re so intertwined and bound to each other that there’s no chance of them severing ties even if things didn’t work out.”

