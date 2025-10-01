 
Prince Harry seeks Meghan Markle's 'permission' to go out with friends: Insider

Prince Harry grows resentful of Meghan Markle amid King Charles reunion hopes

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 01, 2025

Prince Harry feels excluded from Meghan Markle social life

Prince Harry is feeling increasingly resentful as Meghan Markle enjoys a growing social life in Montecito without him.

While the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted attending wine-filled lunches with her close circle of friends, the Duke is said to be left behind at home, frustrated by his shrinking social world.

Speaking with Radar Online, an insider claimed that the former Suits star tells Harry that these are work meeting but return with stories and gossip from her girlfriends.

"She always claims she's going to work meetings, so it would be weird for Harry to tag along," the insider said.

They added, "But then it turns out it was more of a social thing because she'll be gone for hours and come home with all this gossip from her girlfriends."

As for Harry, the insider said the Duke of Sussex feels isolated from both his royal family and many longtime friends.

The tipster shared, "Harry used to have a packed social life, but these days his world is very small.

"He's happy Meghan is carving out a social life, but he's also feeling pretty resentful,” they added.

They further shared that whenever Harry has plans with his friends, he as to get Meghan’s “permission to go out."

"Most of the time she wants to join him,” they added.

