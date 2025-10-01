Prince Harry receives good news from King Charles despite new tensions

Prince Harry gets encouraging message from King Charles despite rift

Prince Harry has received good news from King Charles after a report claimed that the Duke of Sussex blames royal aides for sabotaging their recent UK reunion.

According to a new report, the monarch remains open to rebuilding his relationship with Harry despite him feeling sad and frustrated over Harry’s recent remarks on their meeting.

While the King had hoped their private meeting in London would mark a step forward, the situation quickly became strained after Harry criticised palace staff.

However, a spokesperson for Harry denied the reports, claiming, “Recent reporting of the duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false.”

“The quotes attributed to him are pure invention, fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Charles is said to be more disappointed than angry, feeling that efforts to heal the rift are often set back by public outbursts, reported Radar Online.

A senior palace source revealed, "All anyone wants is for the King and Harry to rebuild their bond. But whenever there seems to be a step forward, something like this flares up and pushes them right back again."

"The King feels more sorrow than anger. It hurts him that private attempts to mend the relationship are so swiftly eclipsed by Harry's public outbursts,” another said.

“What Charles longs for is quiet patience, not another tantrum aired in the press."