Travis Kelce reveals shocking fact about birthdays

Travis Kelce just revealed he is "not in on" birthdays.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will celebrate his 36th birthday on October 5 but he isn't planning on doing much because he finds such occasions "annoying."

Speaking to brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast, he said: “It’s not a good day, it’s just an annoying day for me.

“I don’t want to get into the Grinch of birthdays but I’m just not in on birthdays,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host also proposed to girlfriend, pop megastar, Taylor Swift, in August and he recently admitted he cried when he got down on one knee.

In an interview with Fox Sports, he said: "She can tell the story. The palms were definitely sweating.”

"I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it's been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," Travis explained.

The NFL star also believes that having the Blank Space crooner in his life for the past two years has made him a “better person.”

"She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am,” he said, praising Swift.

Despite the scrutiny that has come in Travis’ life ever since he started dating the Lover singer, he still says life has been “fun.”

He said in a press conference: "I would say, ever since I've been dating Taylor life has been fun ... It's been exciting.”

"Obviously a lot more eyes and I accept that, but I'm living life. Living on a high, I guess,” Travis Kelce concluded.