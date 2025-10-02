Scott Hoying gets honest about Lauren Jauregui's elimination from 'DWTS'

Scott Hoying is 'shocked' after Lauren Jauregui’s elimination from 'DWTS'

Scott Hoying has spoken out on Lauren Jauregui’s one-word response to her elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

On the Tuesday, September 30 episode of season 34, contestants were supposed to dance to trending songs on TikTok.

However, the episode conclusion came with a surprising elimination that left everyone in the ballroom shocked, as Lauren and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, were voted out.

Soon after the news went viral, she opened up to co-host Julianne Hough, admitting that she felt “pissed.”

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine after the episode aired, Hoying confessed he is “obsessed” with how the 29-year-old singer and songwriter responded to her elimination.

Expressing his feelings, he said, “She is so honest, she's so true to herself. She is confident, she'll tell it like it is. But she is the first person in the room that will make sure everyone's heard, everyone's seen. She's an empath.”

The Cheerleader hitmaker went on to sing praise of Jauregui by quipping, “She has a perfect soul.”

“I am gagged,” Hoying added and stated that he once thought she would win the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars.

“I'm so shocked, and it's really, really sad because she was really invested. She puts her heart into everything,” the Little Drummer Boy crooner asserted.