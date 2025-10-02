King Charles hit with a stark reminder: ‘Do it for Prince William not Andrew'

King Charles called upon to ‘consider’ Prince William situation instead of Prince Andrew

Following many a lenient situations Prince Andrew has been offered King Charles has just been urged to consider not his brother but his son who will have a harder time shaking his toxic brand off afterwards.

Everything has been noted by lifestyle reporter Reilly Sullivan, who recently sat for an interview with Sky News Australia.

In his chat with the outlet the expert started by pointing out the dangers such leniency offers the Yorks because “no pair of royals in modern times have caused more sustained reputational damage to the monarchy than the Duke and Duchess of York.”

“While the Sussexes have tried their darndest to undermine Buckingham Palace for five years (and counting), at least they had the decency to move to California first,” he quipped.

Even Edward VII and Wallis Simpson, also moved initially to the Bahamas, as well as France later on after they sparked a complete “constitutional crisis regarding their marriage,” he noted.

But, “to the King’s great discomfort, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson remain ensconced at Royal Lodge – one of the grandest homes in the entire Crown Estate.”

And even the late monarch Queen Elizabeth is known to have been ‘lenient’ with her former daughter in law, according to Mr Sullivan.

This led him to add that this is potentially because, “I am told that Fergie’s endless money-making schemes were tolerated by the palace because, unlike the Sussexes, she did not attack the institution in the process.”

According to Mr Sullivan, while the King has little power over two non-working royals, “he can step in as Britain’s richest landlord and up the pressure on the Yorks to finally leave Royal Lodge,” he noted.

Because before now “Charles’s efforts to shift Andrew out of the home have supposedly been stymied by an iron-clad lease and the Yorks’ own obstinance.”

However, its imperative, in the eyes of the expert because “the longer the Yorks stay in the home - formerly the residence of the beloved Queen Mother - the harder it will be for the King and Prince William to ever shake toxic Andrew and Sarah’s association with the monarchy.”