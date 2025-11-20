Andrew Mountbatten Windsor suffers another leak

Another email gets leaked tying Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to more women

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor finds himself facing yet another woe as another email gets leaked connecting him with another woman, this time deemed a ‘consensual’ partner.

According to a report by The Mirror the email reads, “Until you are able to come forward and address that, the story lives on. I mean, in the end, he had consensual sex with [redacted]. And [redacted] worked for you. The rest is atmospherics. You have moved on! People don't know that and can't accept that unless you say as much.”

What is pertinent to mention is that just last week US President Donald Trump also made a call to the Justice Department and the FBI to “investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton,” after calling for the Epstein files to be released.

However, since then a spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation told ABC News: “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

However, another woe that this brings up, according to Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, “I do think that Prince Andrew does need to come and testify at our oversight committee, and that can be bipartisan. But I share [Massie's] view that the urgency that the British people have shown in getting justice needs to inspire an urgency here in America.”

The US Congress has already called on the former Duke to come forward and provide a testimony against the convicted sex offender Epstein.

There is also a deadline, which is dated for today, November 20th and in it, Representative Robert Garcia, of Congress's House Oversight Committee asks for a “transcribed interview”.

Her actual letter reads, “Due to the urgency and gravity of this matter, we ask that you provide a response to the Committee’s interest by November 20, 2025. The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is the principal oversight committee of the House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate 'any matter' at 'any time' under House Rule X.”