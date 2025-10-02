Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to reconcile amid ongoing Epstein scandal?

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson still close after all these years: ‘True love story’

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are expected to reconcile their relationship as insiders refer to their bond as “true love story.”

Despite divorcing in 1992 after six years of marriage, the Duke and Duchess of York are said to still share a deep connection.

As per Heat Magazine, the couple’s split was largely attributed to Andrew’s demanding naval career and Sarah’s desire for independence.

However, they never truly lost the spark that brought them together and may make it official again amid ongoing controversy surrounding Ferguson’s emails to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“A big reason for that [the divorce] was because they both wanted to see other people and they got restless being tied down and living long periods apart due to work,” they said.

The source continued, “But it speaks volumes that every other romance they’ve had since has paled by comparison to what they shared.

“It’s a true love story, they like to joke that they know each other better than they know themselves. You can’t miss the spark between them.”