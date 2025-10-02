 
King Charles called ‘man in grey suit' after Harry's allegation in presidential meeting

King Charles has just been called the ‘man in grey suit’ after Prince Harry accused the Firm of having them

October 02, 2025

King Charles has been outed as the ‘men in grey suit’
Following a meeting between the president of Zambia and King Charles, a comment has come to light that calls the monarch one of the “men in grey suits.”

The post where this comment has been shared is a recent update shared by Buckingham Palace where the King met up with the President of the Republic of Zambia.

For those unversed with the comments Prince Harry made, it came via an inside source who believes, “The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only. The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

Source: Royal Family Instagram
The comment itself has been made in the post shared by the Palace, and it talks of a visit between the two men at Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

Amid the flood of hearts and crown emojis one commentator wrote, “King Charles ‘men in grey suit’ look good and healthy”.

Check it out Below:



