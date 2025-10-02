Royal expert threatens to turn on monarchy if Prince Harry is forgiven

King Charles receives brutal warning over forgiving Prince Harry

Prince Harry received scathing criticism from a royal expert, who warned King Charles against forgiving his “darling” boy.

In a conversation with GB News, royal expert Lee Cohen sharply criticized the Duke of Sussex and accused him of consistently portraying himself as a victim.

The expert also warned the Royal family against welcoming him back, saying he will turn on the monarch if they forgive the Duke.

"Prince Harry is eternally playing the victim,” he began his rant. "I am one of the staunchest supporters of the Royal Family in the US and the monarchy as an institution.”

"But I have to tell you, if they forgive the shameless betrayals of this son who betrayed his birthright, then even I will begin to lose respect for this institution,” Cohen continued.

"This guy is too dangerous, too toxic, to have in any proximity to the Royal Family."

This came after it was reported that Harry claimed that his recent reunion with King Charles "distinctly formal” and the Duke of Sussex felt like an "official visitor.”

Soon after, Harry's representatives dismissed the bold claims, calling them "categorically false" and added that the comments are "pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."