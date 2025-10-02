Prince Albert of Monaco visits Amalienborg Palace in Denmark

Prince Albert of Monaco visits with the Danish Royal Family: Pics

Amalienborg Palace recently invited Prince Albert of Monaco for a dinner with the Danish Royal Family’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, and showed off images from the day.

Everything has been shared to the official Instagram account of the Monaco Royal Family and has a collection of images, snaps from the actual dinner and a caption that provides more information.

It reads, “On Wednesday, October 1st, at the invitation of Their Majesties King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, H.S.H. Prince Albert II took part in the dinner offered at Amalienborg Palace, in the presence of Heads of State and Government gathered for the European Political Community Summit.”

“The Sovereign’s participation in this high-level diplomatic event illustrates Monaco’s commitment at the heart of the European dialogue, alongside nearly 50 countries working together to strengthen cooperation, security, and prosperity on the continent.”

Check it out Below:



