'Radioactive' Prince Andrew, Duke of York to go extinct soon

Prince Andrew to go extinct sooner rather than later

Lifestyle reporter Reilly Sullivan has just penned a piece for Sky News Australia and it highlights the growing need to create a permanent solution to the Duke of York title, given its growing association with scandal and ‘disgrace’.

The reporter’s comments not only called Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson ‘toxic’ in their associations with the Firm, but even called on King Charles to make a move that may silence this issue for good.

For those unversed, Prince Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein has been proven by photographs years prior in 2022, when an accuser, Virginia Giuffre stepped forward, alleging inappropriate relation were shared between her and the disgraced Duke when she was only 17 years old.

Now with his accuser dead as a result of suicide that happened in April of last year, before her book coming out, the reporter feels time is near to make a decision.

In his piece he noted the possible reasons why the move hasn’t been taken before now and said, “Maybe the King, who is battling cancer, simply does not have the energy to punish the Yorks further.”

But still, for his ex-wife “if anything, Charles has softened to Fergie since taking the throne and re-invited her to family occasions.”

He also noted the added pressure King Charles may potentially leave his heir apparent when he turns King and said, “even if the King is not for turning, William will need to take decisive action as monarch to ensure the Yorks are but a footnote in royal history.”

And for him, “first on the agenda? The York dukedom. Traditionally given to the monarch’s second son, the title is now so positively radioactive it must go extinct rather than be inherited by another royal," he noted near the end before signing off.