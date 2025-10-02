King Charles releases a strong statement on shocking and saddening news

King Charles speaks out after a majorly sad event comes to pass

The King and Queen of England, King Charles and Queen Camilla have just come forward with a statement of support towards a local religious community that was just with a ‘shocking’ and ‘saddening’ event.

For those unversed, it relates to a terror attack that happened just outside a synagogue in Crumpsall and was carried out by a man who ended up being shot during a police encounter.

The event that took place on Thursday morning and saw three members of the public being left in serious condition.

Furthermore, it all happened during a time of worship, and while the area was secured the people inside the synagogue were secured before eventually evacuating.

In his statement the monarch has said, “My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

According to Hello! he even added, “our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the Greater Manchester police department also issued a statement saying, “We know today's horrifying attack, on the Jewish community's holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities. We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue.”

“We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed. We will continue to provide updates as we can, but I would ask anyone who believes they may have a loved one involved in today's incident, please use the Casualty Bureau information in the first instance. I would further ask anyone who may have images or footage relating to today's incident, refrains from circulating them on social media – please do share directly with GMP.”