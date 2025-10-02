Prince Harry is ‘just proving' Prince William's point: ‘It reiterates the narrative'

Prince Harry sparks such a reaction by experts that he’s being branded a reality TV show

Following Prince Harry’s decision to release a statement against the ‘men in grey suits’ an expert has come forward to bash the Duke’s decision.

The expert in question is British broadcaster Helena Chard and she recently spoke to Fox News Digital.

In her eyes, this decision, made during the most critical stages of any reconciliation effort, be it personal or professional is a danger to his plans.

She was even tempted to say, “the Harry debacle is turning into … a reality show,” during her chat with the outlet.

Ms Chard’s reason for this is because “it only reiterates the narrative that Harry cannot be trusted,” by anyone within the Firm, be it King Charles, his brother Prince William or any senior members.

And that leads to the biggest hurdle, Ms Chard feels because “without trust, there will be no peace talks, just a few short meetings between father and son.”

For those unversed with the statement Prince Harry made, it claimed, “Recent reporting of the Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically … Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose the gifts that were exchanged. While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over. However, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”