King Charles finally teams up with Prince William to ban Andrew in major move

King Charles, Prince William unite to distance Prince Andrew from monarchy

King Charles is reported to have suffered a significant setback in his efforts to remove his brother, Prince Andrew, from the Royal Lodge.

However, in a major move, the monarch has joined forces with Prince William to ban Andrew from attending royal family events, according to a new report.

A source close to the matter told Radar Online that Charles’s patience wore thin after leaked emails showed Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson praising Epstein.

It led the king to demand the couple’s departure from the Royal Lodge to protect the monarchy’s reputation.

"The king feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for the Duke and Duchess of York,” the source said.

They added, “After everything that has come out, he wants them out. It's not just about optics anymore – it's about trying to preserve the integrity of the monarchy."

Previously, reports claimed that the “disgraced” Duke of York has resisted Charles’ efforts to move out of the 30-room estate.

However, now that William is preparing to take over the throne amid Charles’ cancer battle, he is asserting greater control and signaling a shift in royal leadership by sidelining Andrew.